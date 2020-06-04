Former D.A.R.E. officer indicted on child pornography charges

DAYTON, Ohio (FOX19) -A former D.A.R.E. officer, was indicted by a Federal Grad Jury Tuesday on child pornography charges.
Court documents say former Beavercreek officer, Kevin A. Kovacs, was arrested in April and charged with producing, distributing, receiving, transporting, and possessing child pornography as well as tampering with a witness or informant, court documents said.
On Tuesday, a 10-count indictment was filed that stated that Kovacs allegedly persuaded a minor in March/April of 2015 to engage in sexually explicit conduct to create child pornography.
Court documents also say that he is charged with multiple counts of distributing, receiving, transporting, and possessing child pornography in Dec. 2019.
In June of the same year, officials say Kovacs allegedly intimidated, threatened, or corruptly persuaded someone in hopes of obstructing or impeding communication with federal authorities about this investigation.
Officers are still investigating this matter.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the F.B.I. at 513-421-4310 or the Fairborn Police Department at 937-343-8854.
