Health officials say demonstrator attended Ohio protest, despite showing symptoms for COVID-19

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Columbus Public Health Department says they are aware of on individual with a confirmed case of COVID-19 who still attended protests over George Floyd’s death.
The confirmed case of the coronavirus was in a protester who was showing symptoms as early as May 27.
Despite the symptoms, the person still attended the recent protests in the downtown Columbus area.
The health department is asking anybody who may have attended recent protests in Columbus to monitor themselves for symptoms and get a free COVID-19 test if they feel they are sick.
“And if you must gather to protest peacefully, keep yourselves and others healthy and safe by wearing a face covering, avoiding large crowds – and staying home if you’re sick,” the Columbus Public Health Department shared on Facebook.
