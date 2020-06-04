Hoxworth Blood Center asking for donations

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The Hoxworth Blood Center is encouraging people to schedule an appointment and donate.
Back in mid-March, elective or non-essential surgeries were postponed because of the COVID-19 virus, but now that those surgeries are back on the schedule at area hospitals, a spokesperson for the center says they are in need of donors.
Hoxworth is asking people of all blood types to donate. The inventory of type O-, A+, A-, and B+ has fallen drastically.
In order to keep up with supply, blood centers need 450 blood and platelet donors every day. Three lives can be saved with every donation.
The blood center is also looking for donors who have had COVID-19 and have been symptom-free for at least 28 days to donate plasma
Hoxworth is currently looking into the use of convalescent plasma when treating patients in the hospital who have tested positive for the virus.
If you are interested in donating, you are encouraged to make an appointment.
To schedule one, you can call (513) 451-0910 or visit hoxworth.org.
There are also seven neighborhood donation centers throughout the Tri-State.
