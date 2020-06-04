3 hurt in stabbings on Cincinnati’s west side

WEST PRICE HILL (FOX19) - Three people were hurt in two separate stabbings on Cincinnati’s west side overnight, police say.
Officers responded to the 4000 block of West 8th Street in West Price Hill shortly after 1 a.m. Thursday. They received a report two people were stabbed with scissors and the suspect fled.
Police said the incident is being investigated as domestic violence.
Then, just before 3 a.m., officers responded to a report of a woman stabbed multiple times at an apartment complex in the 2200 block of Westwood Northern Boulevard in East Westwood.
All of the victims went to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to police.
Both cases, which are not related, remain under investigation.
