Indiana health officials confirm 452 additional COVID-19 cases

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -The Indiana State Department of Health confirmed Thursday that there are 452 more COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of cases to 36,096.
Health officials say 2,052 people died- a 20% increase since Wednesday.
Another 179 probable deaths have been reported, health officials said.
Health officials say 285,234 tests have been reported-up 7,419 from Wednesday.
With 208 sites statewide, ISDH Commissioner Doctor Kristina Box says testing facilities are in 80% of Indiana counties.
Here is the county-by-county breakdown of cases, deaths, tests in the FOX19 NOW viewing area:
- Dearborn County: 170 cases, 22 deaths, 1,304 tests
- Fayette County: 79 cases, seven deaths, 885 tests
- Franklin County: 116 cases, eight deaths, 554 tests
- Ohio County: 13 cases, zero deaths, 151 tests
- Ripley County: 108 cases, six deaths, 1,043 tests
- Switzerland County: 21 cases, zero deaths, 289 tests
- Union County: nine cases, zero deaths, 220 tests
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.