Indiana health officials confirm 452 additional COVID-19 cases

Indiana health officials confirm 452 additional COVID-19 cases
The Indiana State Department of Health reports 452 additional COVID-19 cases as of Thursday. (Source: WBTV file photo)
June 4, 2020 at 12:31 PM EDT - Updated June 4 at 12:31 PM

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -The Indiana State Department of Health confirmed Thursday that there are 452 more COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of cases to 36,096.

Health officials say 2,052 people died- a 20% increase since Wednesday.

Another 179 probable deaths have been reported, health officials said.

Health officials say 285,234 tests have been reported-up 7,419 from Wednesday.

With 208 sites statewide, ISDH Commissioner Doctor Kristina Box says testing facilities are in 80% of Indiana counties.

Here is the county-by-county breakdown of cases, deaths, tests in the FOX19 NOW viewing area:

  • Dearborn County: 170 cases, 22 deaths, 1,304 tests
  • Fayette County: 79 cases, seven deaths, 885 tests
  • Franklin County: 116 cases, eight deaths, 554 tests
  • Ohio County: 13 cases, zero deaths, 151 tests
  • Ripley County: 108 cases, six deaths, 1,043 tests
  • Switzerland County: 21 cases, zero deaths, 289 tests
  • Union County: nine cases, zero deaths, 220 tests

[Complete coronavirus coverage]

Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.