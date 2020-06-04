2020 Indiana State Fair canceled

INDIANA (FOX19) - The 2020 Indiana State Fair has been canceled due to the impact of COVID-19.
A modified State Fair 4-H Livestock Show with additional activities will be held on the State Fairgrounds in August.
“Safety is our number one priority. We’ve spent months working through options that would allow us to host the Fair,’ said Cindy Hoye, Executive Director of the Indiana State Fair Commission. “Agriculture and youth are the foundation of our mission and the heartbeat of the Indiana State Fair, so we are determined and proud to honor our 4-H members with a version of that State Fair experience that allows Indiana’s youth to be recognized for their dedication and hard work.”
In 2019, nearly 879,000 people attended the Indiana State Fair.
For more information on the State Fair 4-H Livestock Show and for all other questions regarding the 2020 State Fair, visit their website.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.