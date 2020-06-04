Kings Island sues Dr. Amy Acton, Warren County Health District to reopen

MASON, Ohio (FOX19) - Kings Island sued Thursday to reopen its amusement and water park off Interstate 71 in Warren County.
Like other amusement parks and water parks throughout Ohio, Kings Island has been shut down all season due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Most of the state’s economy and businesses already have reopened or can soon.
Gov. Mike DeWine announced Thursday zoos, museums, playgrounds cinemas and other entertainment venues can reopen starting June 10 with virus precautions and attendance restrictions.
A spokesman for DeWine’s office told FOX19 NOW earlier Thursday: “The administration is still working on guidance for those facilities.”
The lawsuit names Dr. Amy Acton in her official capacity as the director of the Ohio Department of Health and the Warren County Health District.
Acton’s latest health order requires amusement parks and water parks to remain closed through July 1.
The lawsuit asks a judge to reopen amusement parks and water parks immediately and to prevent Acton from closing them again in the future.
We are seeking comment again now from DeWine’s office in light of Kings Island’s lawsuit and will update this story.
The lawsuit was filed a few hours after Ohio House Republicans took action to try to reopen amusement parks and water parks.
“Our economic future depends on a swift reopening of these important venues which provide a constructive educational and recreational outlet for all Ohioans,” State Rep. Bill Seitz, R-Green Township, tells FOX19 NOW.
An amendment reopening amusement parks and water parks is now part of House Bill 665 regarding amusement park ride safety.
The full House was not expected to vote on the amendment and House Bill 665 Thursday, but Republican lawmakers tell FOX19 NOW they will try to pass it soon if DeWine doesn’t reopen them.
It’s not clear how far that would go, however.
Last month, the Ohio Senate rejected an amendment to a house bill GOP lawmakers passed limiting Ohio Department of Health stay-at-home orders to 14 days. They could only be extended if approved by a legislative oversight committee.
Cedar Fair, which owns Kings Island in Warren County and Cedar Point in Sandusky, announced in a statement on their their website they hope to reopen soon.
“Cedar Fair fully supports the amendment to HB 665 that was adopted today in the House Agriculture and Rural Development Committee. The amendment provides for the immediate re-opening of Ohio amusement parks and water parks,” reads the statement from Richard Zimmerman, CEO of Cedar Fair Entertainment Company, which owns Kings Island and Cedar Point.
"We fully anticipate and expect having the same opportunity granted to other businesses in Ohio to operate our business in a safe and manageable environment.
"As professional amusement park operators with an exemplary safety record, we are experts at managing risks and following protocols. The protocols we have developed to reopen our parks are in accordance with governmental and CDC directives, Erie County and Warren County Health Departments, medical professionals, Ohio’s Development Services Agency (DSA) and industry best practices. They are specifically responsive to the COVID-19 crisis.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.