No reports filed after car drove into group protesting outside City Hall, police say

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Lt. Steve Saunders said no reports have been filed after a car drove into a group protesting outside of City Hall on Wednesday, however that doesn’t mean there won’t be one.
Around 4 p.m., the driver drove into the area where about 100 people were protesting on 9th street, then sped off.
At the time, witnesses reported to me that “several people” were struck.
CPD said Wednesday afternoon it did not believe the incident was intentional.
If the driver wanted it to be intentional, Saunders said they would have hit and drove through the group.
According to Saunders, the vehicle is registered to a female in Kentucky. However, it was a male in his 20s driving.
They have not spoken with the driver, and Saunders said if no one files a report they likely won’t need to.
“If there is no victim, there is no crime,” he said.
CPD does say if anyone at the intersection believes the vehicle intentionally struck them, you’re asked to file a police report.
