North College Hill police search for truck, suspect involving in homicide

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -North College Hill police are searching for a truck and a suspect in a homicide that occurred Monday, said Colonel Police Chief of the North College Hill Police Department, Ryan Schrand.
Officers say 33-year-old Jamin Posey was murdered at his house in the 7000 block of Clovernook Avenue.
Posey’s mother found him when she arrived home, where Posey had been living under house arrest, police said.
Officers say his mother had to be taken to a nearby hospital for an emotional crisis.
Anyone with information is asked to call the North College Hill Police Department at 513-521-7171.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.