Police identify two bodies found in car in Licking River

COVINGTON, Ky. (FOX19) - Covington police have identified the bodies of two men found in a car pulled from the Licking River on Tuesday.
The car went off Riverside Drive and Shelby Street and was removed from the river three hours later.
Covington Assistant Chief of Police Brian Valenti says the victims were Timothy Jewell and Blair Couch, both 36-years-old and both from Union Township.
Jewell was the driver and Couch the passenger, police say.
The details of the accident and the relationship between the two men are still unknown.
