Seven Cincinnati pools will open Monday

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The Cincinnati Recreation Commission (CRC) will open seven of its public pools on Monday, June 8.
The CRC says it will implement procedures to ensure they are complying with the Ohio Department of Health’s guidelines including an enhanced cleaning and sanitation schedule.
“Even though this summer doesn’t look or feel quite the same as other summers, we are pleased to be able to offer our citizens some relief from the heat and a place where families can have some fun together,” CRC Director Daniel Betts said.
CRC pools opening:
- Dempsey (Price Hill), Evanston, Pleasant Ridge, Hirsch, McKie, Oakley, and Dunham will open on Monday, June 8. Pool hours will be noon - 7:00 p.m., Monday – Friday.
- Dempsey, Evanston, and Hirsch are open Saturday (not Sunday) 11:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.
- Dunham, Oakley, Pleasant Ridge, and McKie are open both Saturday and Sunday from 11:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m
- After evaluation, there may be additional pools opened at a later date.
Make reservations at www.cincyrec.org. They can be made seven days in advance, starting Wednesday, June 2.
