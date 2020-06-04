Showers Taper Off Overnight

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - After a warmest-of-the season-so-far high temperature of 89°, Friday will be slightly cooler because of cloud cover.
Warm and muggy air continues to dominate the FOX19 NOW viewing area and will do so into the weekend. Saturday evening much less humid air arrives in the Tristate which will lead to a very comfortable Sunday.
Showers will continue to pop up this evening and overnight. A few thunderstorms are possible and they will stay weaker than severe thresholds.
It will be warm to hot and humid Monday through Wednesday next week but a stretch of cooler weather arrives next Thursday.
