Soy nuggets stuffed with cocaine seized by Cincinnati officers at U.S. Customs and Border Protection

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -Officers at the Cincinnati U.S. Customs and Border Protection seized two pounds of “Soya Chunks” after they found out that $45,000 of cocaine was inside of them.
The package, labeled as “Good Stuff,” contained soap bars and multiple food products, including “Soya Chunks.” Officers say the cocaine equaled up to $45,000.
Officers say after opening one of the Soya Chunks, officers found small pellets of cocaine.
“Smugglers can be creative in their attempts to get narcotics past our frontline,” said Cincinnati Port Director Richard Gillespie. “Our officers are exceptional at identifying shipments that warrant additional scrutiny, and now, more than ever, their skills are critical in securing our nation’s borders.”
Officers say the shipment came from Trinidad and Tobago and was supposed to travel to a private residence in Ontario, Canada.
