Tri-State teens accused of participating in ‘disturbing’ online ‘George Floyd challenge’

“The ‘George Floyd Challenge’ that Grant County students and many others have taken part in is absolutely a racist and insensitive ‘challenge.’ It is a disgusting event that mocks the murder of a black man who was strangled by a police officer, and anyone who does it should not be keeping any job/school/team position they hold because I firmly believe it is racist. It is not a joke or a misunderstanding, and for someone to be able to do something this disturbing and still go about their every day life with no discipline is disgusting. Everyone who is doing this knows exactly what they are doing. No one is accidentally racist, and everyone doing it should be held accountable.”