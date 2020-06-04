West Chester lifts curfew imposed during protests

WEST CHESTER TWP. Ohio (FOX19) - Two days after West Chester Township trustees voted by emergency order to impose a curfew, the curfew has been lifted.
Trustee Ann Becker wrote in a Facebook post the curfew was lifted Thursday. State Representative George Lang confirmed the news Thursday night.

The curfew was imposed Tuesday during protests over the death of George Floyd.
Similar protests beginning Friday in Cincinnati had caused damage to businesses, prompting Mayor John Cranley to impose a city-wide curfew that has since been extended until Monday.
West Chester trustees received information that potentially violent groups were going to join the West Chester protests Tuesday, prompting them to impose the curfew, according to Becker.
When first announced, West Chester officials said it could last up to 30 days.
“This order was designed to be a tool for the police department to disperse any crowd in a public space,” she wrote.
But the protest stayed largely peaceful, and the crowd dispersed around the curfew without incident or police arrests.
“A few people remained, giving high fives and hugs to our police, praying with our police chief and fire chief,” Becker recalled. “It was a perfect ending to what could have been a tense situation.”
