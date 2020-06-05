Adams County man charged in connection with death of 2-year-old son

ADAMS COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - An Adams County man has been charged with involuntary manslaughter in connection with the death of his two-year-old son, according to court records.
Shortly before 5 a.m. on May 16, Robert Rothwell Sr. called 911 to say that his two-year-old grandson was brought to his home unresponsive by the boy’s father, Robert Rothwell Jr., and his mother, Lakota Montgomery, the documents say.
During the call, Rothwell Sr. also said Brice Rothwell had been put into a cold bath prior to him calling 911.
Rothwell Sr. told 911 dispatchers that Brice had no known medical issues, was very pale and cold to the touch, had purple lips, and was not responding to his mother’s efforts at performing CPR, court records say.
Law enforcement and emergency personnel arrived on Tulip Road in West Union and tried to save the boy’s life but they were unsuccessful.
According to court documents, Sgt. Jason Daniels with the Adams County Sheriff’s Office searched the home where the incident occurred and found several items consistent with the use of illegal drugs.
Later that morning, Rothwell Jr. gave a voluntary urine sample which tested positive for fentanyl and morphine, the documents say.
On May 27, an investigator with the Adams County Prosecutor’s Office spoke with the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office. The investigator was told, according to the court records, preliminary toxicology results indicated that fentanyl and morphine were present in Brice’s body.
Rothwell Jr. was interviewed by detectives from the sheriff’s office on May 28.
The documents say Rothwell Jr. told detectives that he drove to the Cincinnati area on May 16 to buy what he said was heroin.
Rothwell Jr. told them he put about three grams of “dope” on the windowsill near the bed before falling asleep, court documents say.
He said he woke up to find Brice unresponsive on the bed, according to the documents, with “it all around him” “just laying on it dead.”
The documents say Rothwell Jr. went on to tell detectives that “it” was “dope”.
He is scheduled to appear in court in Adams County on Monday.
