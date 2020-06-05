Celebrate National Donut Day on the Butler Co. Donut Trail

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - The Butler County Visitors Bureau is encouraging people to support local by participating in their Donut Trail.
All you have to do is download a map and passport.
Once you’ve conquered all the donut shop stops, you’ll be rewarded with the official Donut Trail T-shirt. You’ll also be giving back to the mom-and-pop donut shops that have had a rough few months because of the pandemic.
Here’s a list of the 12 bakeries participating in the sweet trail:
- Central Pastry Shop
- Holtman’s Donuts
- Jupiter Coffee & Donuts
- Kelly’s Bakery
- Martin’s Donuts
- Milton’s Donuts
- Mimi’s Donuts & Bakery
- Oxford Doughnut Shoppe
- Ross Bakery
- Stan the Donut Man
- The Donut Hole by Milton’s
- The Donut Spot
Dunkin’ is also offering customers a free donut with the purchase of any drink Friday.
Gilligan, a company that owns 33 Dunkin locations throughout the Tri-State, has also announced it’s partnership with the Anthony Munoz Foundation to award one high school senior a $20,000 scholarship.
The foundation has given over a million dollars in scholarships away since 2003.
“One of the seven programs that I wanted to start was giving individuals a chance by assisting them with scholarships,” says Anthony Munoz. “A lot of our young people are really excelling in all areas, but they are financially in need, plus, in addition to the doing well in school and the community service, they have overcome a lot of adversity.”
To learn more about the foundation and how you can apply for a scholarship, visit MunozFoundation.Org
