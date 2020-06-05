Cincinnati Metro will no longer provide buses to Cincinnati police

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - In a statement titled “We Hear You”, Metro announced Friday that it will no longer provide buses to the Cincinnati Police Department.
Metro CEO Darryl Haley says they will be selling three buses to CPD, a solution he says they have come up with after working closely with the department over the past two days.
The buses in question have been out of service for the past year and are being sold to CPD for $7,500. Haley says he believes this will alleviate the current situation while not having CPD rely on Metro.
This statement comes in response to the CPD’s usage of the Metro buses to transport detainees from the past week’s protests.
“We have a long history of working with local police, fire, and other agencies for the safety of our riders, operators, and members of the community. We especially appreciate and value our long relationship with CPD to the benefit of our riders and operators.” Haley said.
After their operators made the decision not to operate during the protests they initially agreed to have non-union Metro supervisors drive however, they decided to sell the buses and let trained CPD officers drive those buses, Haley said.
“We stand with all those working for positive change. At Metro, we do not see this as a black or brown issue. We see it as a humanity issue. We all benefit from a just society,” Haley said.
