Cincinnati museums start to reopen in mid-June

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -Cincinnati museums are planning to reopen in mid-June after being closed due to the impact of the novel coronavirus.
Gov. Mike DeWine announced Thursday that museums, along with movie theaters and zoos are allowed to reopen starting Wednesday.
The Cincinnati Museum Center, Cincinnati Art Museum, Taft Museum of Art, Contemporary Arts Center, David Wolf Holocaust & Humanity Center, and the National Underground Railroad Freedom Center are working together to start the process of reopening.
Officials say that starting in mid-June, Cincinnati museums will begin a phased reopening. Each museum will have its own reopening dates and hours. They will have strict guidelines provided by the Center for Disease Control, the World Health Organization, and government officials.
Officials say that plans are subject to change.
