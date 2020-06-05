Clermont County deputies, Special Response team arrest wanted felon after shots fired report

CLERMONT COUNTY (FOX19) - Clermont County deputies, along with the Special Response team, arrested a wanted felon at a residence after there were reports of shots fired, deputies said.
Deputies say they were dispatched to the 6500 block of State Route 727 around 5 p.m. Thursday for shots fired run from a location where 41-year-old, Joshua B. Taylor, was believed to be hiding.
Taylor has active warrants for assault and failure to comply, deputies said.
When deputies arrived, they heard gunfire and so they surrounded the house.
Deputies say they called the Special Response team after they found out that Taylor was at the property.
Deputies say they found Taylor hiding inside the property after a search warrant was issued.
Taylor was arrested and is held at the Clermont County jail without bond, deputies said.
