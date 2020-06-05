Green Twp police cruiser overturns in crash, 2 including officer taken to hospital

GREEN TWP. (FOX19) - A Green Township police cruiser flipped over in a crash with another vehicle, sending an officer and the driver to separate hospital but both are expected to recover, police say.
It happened at North Bend and West Fork roads in Green Township about 11:45 p.m. Thursday.
The crash remains under investigation but so far police say the driver of a Camaro lost control and struck the cruiser, which overturned onto its top.
The cruiser came to a stop next to the Camaro,which wrecked on the side of the road near Speedway gas station.
The officer was taken to University of Cincinnati Medical Center.
Two men were inside the Camaro, according to police.
The driver was transported to Mercy West Hospital. The passenger was not hurt, police said.
The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office is handling the crash investigation.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.