Hit and run victim: ‘Why did you leave me for dead?’

WESTWOOD, Ohio (FOX19) - The victim of a hit and run says he doesn’t remember much about what put him in the hospital.
Darik Klepper was on his moped when he made a left turn from Harrison Avenue onto Kling Avenue in Westwood last Thursday and was hit.
FOX19 NOW obtained security camera video from a nearby business the moped being hit by a red truck which then turned around and drove off.
Klepper says his emotions were “beyond heated” when he saw the video.
Court documents show Douglas Wilson has been charged with leaving the scene of an accident.
Klepper says he has a few questions for Wilson. “Why did you leave me for dead? Why didn’t you stop? Why didn’t you get out and help me,” Klepper said.
Legal expert Mark Krumbein told FOX19 NOW it’s very likely Wilson will also be charged with vehicular assault on top of leaving the scene of an accident.
Meanwhile, Klepper is focused on recovering from his multiple surgeries, “Hopefully I won’t have to have another surgery, but basically Humpty Dumpty has been put back together,” Klepper said.
He says weeks, if not months, of physical therapy are in front of him. His motivation for the physical therapy will be, “110% my kids and my wife,” Klepper said.
Court documents show the case will be turned over to a Grand Jury next week. They could decide to indict Douglas Wilson and give him more charges.
