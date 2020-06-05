Hot & humid on your Friday

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - As we work into your Friday, while a lingering shower will be possible, most of us stay dry. It will be a hot one with highs near 88 degrees.
Warm and muggy air continues to dominate the FOX19 NOW viewing area and will do so into the weekend. Saturday evening much less humid air arrives in the Tristate which will lead to a very comfortable Sunday.
It will be warm to hot and humid Monday through Wednesday next week but a stretch of cooler weather arrives next Thursday
