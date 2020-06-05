JC Penney is closing 2 Tri-State stores

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Two local JC Penney stores are among 154 locations the retailer says it is closing starting next week as they go through bankruptcy proceedings.
They are:
- Governor’s Plaza off Fields Ertel Road in Symmes Township
- Maysville in northern Kentucky off U.S. 68 S. and AA Hwy.
J.C. Penney still has stores in the area, including one at Bridgewater Falls shopping center in Fairfield Township on Princeton Road, off Ohio 129.
The retailer is expected to close nearly a third of its 846 stores in the next two years.
Here’s the full list of stores that will shut down. J.C. Penney published it on their website Thursday.
They filed for bankruptcy protection last month and are biggest retailer to do since the coronavirus pandemic closed non-essential stores for several weeks.
