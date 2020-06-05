Man mysteriously found assaulted in Avondale beside work van

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A man was found in Avondale Tuesday morning lying next to his work van, unresponsive and alone in the grass.
Police found David Allen in the 4500 block of Rose Hill Avenue. Allen’s son, David Moreau, says how he got there is a mystery.
“To our knowledge, it’s our belief it’s not likely he drove himself to where he was at. And if so, why was he lying by himself next to the van?” Moreau asked.
Moreau says doctors told him his dad was hit with some sort of blunt object to the face.
“So something hit him from the nose up," Moreau explained. "Some thing, or somebody, just caught him.”
Police tell say even though Allen’s work van looked like it was in an accident, they don’t believe that’s what caused his injury.
Police have two working theories: someone brought Allen to the area after an assault, or he got into an altercation after getting out of his van.
Police say witnesses tell them they didn’t hear anything that morning.
Moreau adds his father has no enemies.
“He had owned his own construction company, so if there was ever an employee or somebody needing to save money to put money down on an apartment," Moreaus said, "there were many times I had somebody staying in my basement or the guest room.”
As of now, Allen is at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center in the ICU. Moreau son says he has brain damage and facial fractures.
If you have any information, you’re urged to call Crime Stoppers at 513-352-3040.
