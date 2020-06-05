Much Lower Humidity on the Way Tomorrow Afternoon

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - We are stuck with the sticky stuff this evening and overnight. Saturday will dawn on the muggy side but during the afternoon hours tomorrow, humidity levels will begin to drop and very comfortable weather in on the way for Sunday and Monday.
I cannot rule a few brief light showers during the evening but most of us will see dry conditions until Wednesday and Thursday when the remnants of Cristobal and a front which it is being absorbed by bring showers and thunderstorms.
Cristobal will drag hot and very humid air into the FOX19 NOW viewing area with high temperatures Tuesday expected in the low 90s with sky-high humidity.
The front that meets Cristobal will lead cooler air into the Tristate for an extended stay.
