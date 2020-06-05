Muggy Weather Gives Way to Pleasant Conditions by Late Afternoon Saturday

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Friday was another day with high temperatures around the FOX19 NOW viewing area in the upper 80s. The official high temperature at CVG was 87°.
The Tristate is stuck with the sticky stuff early Saturday. As the day dawns the air will be on the muggy side but during the afternoon hours, humidity levels will begin to drop and very comfortable weather in on the way for Sunday and Monday.
We will see dry conditions until late Tuesday night or Wednesday and Thursday when the remnants of Cristobal and a front which it is being absorbed by bring showers and thunderstorms.
Cristobal will drag hot and very humid air into the FOX19 NOW viewing area with high temperatures Tuesday expected in the low 90s with sky-high humidity.
The front that meets Cristobal will lead cooler air into the Tristate for an extended stay.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.