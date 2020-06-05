NKY man arrested on child porn charges after month-long investigation

KENTON COUNTY, Ky. (FOX19) - Police have arrested an Elsmere, Ky. man on child porn charges.
Preston Ritter, 34, was arrested Friday on 45 counts of possessing or viewing matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor, according to the Kenton County Police Department.
The investigation that led to Ritter’s arrest began May 11, police say, when a detective received a cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children regarding the possession of child pornography.
Police executed a search warrant in the case in the 1600 block of Garvey Avenue in Elsmere on Friday. They arrested Ritter the same day.
Each count against Ritter carries a potential five-year-prison term, police say.
The Kenton County Regional SWAT unit and the Elsmere Police Department reportedly assisted in executing the search warrant.
Kenton County police are stressing the importance of keeping children and teens safe as a result of their use of the internet. To facilitate this, the department says it is making available instruction and information for parents, schools and community groups on how to foster a protective environment and enable children and teens to stay safe on the web.
Contact Capt. Gary Helton at 859.392.1953 for further information about the program.
