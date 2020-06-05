Ohio National Guard member removed from mission after expressing ‘white supremacist ideology’

COLUMBUS, Ohio (FOX19) - A member of the Ohio National Guard was removed from a mission in Washington, D.C., according to Gov. Mike DeWine.
The governor says the FBI uncovered information that the guardsman, “expressed white supremacist ideology on the internet prior to the assignment.”
“While I fully support everyone’s right to free speech, guardsmen and women are sworn to protect all of us, regardless of race, ethnic background, or religion,” DeWine said.
He went on to say that guard members are in a position of trust and authority they have no place in the Ohio National Guard if they display, “malice toward specific groups of Americans.”
The Ohio National Guard and the Ohio Department of Public Safety are cooperating with the FBI in its investigation, DeWine said.
The guardsman has been suspended from all missions at this time, the governor said.
DeWine says following due process, it is highly likely the guardsman will be removed from the Ohio National Guard.
The governor says he’s directed Ohio National Guard Major General John C. Harris, Jr. and Public Safety Director Tom Stickrath to work on a procedure “so things like this do not happen in the future.”
