3rd Kentucky long-term care facility worker dies of COVID-19

FRANKFORT, Ky. (FOX19) - Gov. Andy Beshear announced 289 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 Friday, the third consecutive day new cases have been above the 250 mark.
“Remember, COVID-19 is still out there spreading aggressively and it can be lethal to certain populations,” Beshear. “Let’s make sure we’re keeping our social distance, let’s make sure we’re wearing masks and let’s protect one another.”
Beshear also reported eight new deaths for a total of 466 in the commonwealth. The deaths include a healthcare worker in a long-term care facility, the third such instance since the beginning of the pandemic.
Some 505 Kentuckians are currently hospitalized with the virus and 73 are in the ICU.
At least 3,316 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.
Previously Thursday, Beshear and Health Commissioner Steven Stack said the state is ahead of the game on testing.
