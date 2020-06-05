Teen sentenced for threat that led to lockdown at Middletown, Lakota schools

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A teen has been sentenced after she sent a text threat that led to lockdowns at all Middletown City Schools.
The student, who was 14 at the time, pleaded “true” to a felony charge of inducing panic.
The text messages stated that the teen had a gun in her backpack and she “wasn’t sure if she wanted to shoot up the school,” according to the criminal complaint.
The judge sentenced the teen to suspended sentences at the Ohio Department of Youth Services and the county, ordered she be placed on indefinite intensive probation, given a stay away order from Middletown And Lakota schools, and to not be in possession of any weapons.
The girl was also ordered to write and apology letter and needs to complete 20 hours of community service.
