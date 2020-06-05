Two injured in serious OVI crash, police say

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A crash on Spring Grove Avenue Friday afternoon sent two people to the hospital, police say.
A car drove into a pole north of Mitchell Avenue on Spring Grove, according to police.
The crash happened around 5:30 p.m., police say.
The car was going southbound on Spring Grove, crossed the center lane, then hit two parked cars and a pole, trapping to people inside the car, according to officers at the scene.
Police were eventually able to free them. They were transported to the hospital by ambulance with unspecified injuries.
Later police confirmed the driver of the car was intoxicated.
