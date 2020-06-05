WATCH LIVE: Gov. DeWine to announce amusement park reopening plan, source says

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Gov. Mike DeWine will address amusement parks and sources say they expect he will announce a reopening plan.
The state’s three largest amusement parks - Kings Island in Mason and Cedar Point and Kalahari Resorts in Sandusky - have all sued Dr. Amy Acton, in her official capacity as director of the Ohio Department of Health.
Kings Island’s lawsuit also names the Warren County Health District. Kalahari Resorts names the Erie County General Health District.
The lawsuits, which Cedar Fair officially joined Friday morning, claim Acton lacks authority to order the restrictions preventing water parks and amusement parks from opening amid the coronavirus pandemic. Her latest health order requires them to stay shuttered through July 1.
The lawsuit also contends Acton’s order blocking amusement parks and water parks from opening has singled out them out while other businesses were permitted to operate.
The suit asks a judge to order the immediately reopening of amusement parks and water parks and to prevent Acton from closing them again in the future.
Gov. DeWine announced Thursday zoos, cinemas, museums, and playgrounds are among many recreational and entertainment facilities that may reopen with virus restrictions.
Entertainment venues listed below may open beginning June 10 if they follow Retail, Consumer, Service & Entertainment Guidelines and other applicable additional guidance, he said.
Here’s the list:
- Aquariums
- Art galleries
- Country clubs
- Ice skating rinks
- Indoor family entertainment centers
- Indoor sports facilities
- Laser tag facilities
- Movie theaters (indoor)
- Museums
- Playgrounds (outdoor)
- Public recreation centers
- Roller skating rinks
- Social clubs
- Trampoline parks
- Zoos
Recently, Gov. DeWine said Ohio was not ready to hold mass gatherings of more than 10 people yet and his administration wanted to analyze infection trends from the recent reopenings before allowing amusement parks like Kings Island and Cedar Point to operate again.
When they do reopen, zoos and museums will have several virus precautions in place including social distancing and requirements for facial coverings.
According to the Ohio Department of Health, there are 37,282 cases of coronavirus and 2,339 deaths.
