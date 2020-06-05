Indiana governor says schools to reopen by July/Aug.

MOBILE USERS WATCH HERE
CININDIANAPOLIS, In. (FOX19) - The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) has announced an additional 533 COVID-19 cases in Indiana.
Testing through the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and private laboratories has shown a total of 36,578 cases throughout the state.
As of Thursday, 37 percent of ICU beds and 83 percent of ventilators are available.
2,078 Indiana residents are confirmed to have died from COVID-19 as of Thursday, an increase of 27 percent over Wednesday, according to ISDH.
There are another 180 probable deaths that have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients with no positive tests on record as reported by ISDH.
Indiana residents with COVID-19 symptoms and those who have been exposed and need a test to return to work are encouraged by the ISDH to visit a state-sponsored testing site for free testing.
The ISDH also encourages those without symptoms but who are at risk to get tested.
