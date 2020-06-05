Vigil held for Breonna Taylor in Washington Park

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A vigil was held in Over-the-Rhine’s Washington Park for Breonna Taylor Friday evening.
Taylor, a Louisville EMT, was shot and killed by three plainclothes police officers executing a ‘no-knock warrant’ in March. Police shot her eight times.
She would have been 27 years old Friday.
Hundreds of people attended the vigil. Beneath the watch of Music Hall’s rose window, they prayed, listened and clapped along to songs of hope and perseverance.
At times celebratory, at others somber, the vigil’s mood captured the grievances, but left behind the agitation, of what has gripped the country in the aftermath of George Floyd’s death.
The vigil began at 8 p.m. and continued well after darkness fell.
People began to disperse peacefully around 10:15 p.m.
