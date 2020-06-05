5-year-old Warren Co. boy found in retention pond

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - A five-year-old boy reported missing in Deerfield Township Friday evening was later found in a pond, according to the Warren County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies were called to a residence in the 7800 block of Birchwood Court around 7 p.m. for the report of a missing autistic child, the sheriff’s office says.
Deputies and fire units searched the area and eventually located the boy in a retention pond, according to deputies.
The victim was transported to a local hospital.
The investigation is ongoing, the sheriff’s office says. No further information will be released at this time.
