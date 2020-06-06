Family seek answers to loved one’s death as CPD investigate

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - As police investigate a shooting that took a man’s life, his sister is doing whatever she can to figure out what happened in the early morning hours of June 6.
Around 1:40 a.m. Saturday, officers were called to the 1300 block of Boyd Street, according to the Cincinnati Police Department (CPD).
When they arrived, Basil Blackman, 30-years-old, was found outside with gunshot wounds, police said.
Blackman was taken to the hospital, but he would, unfortunately, die there from his injuries.
After the death of her brother, Tequila Smith walked through the Boyd street area trying to piece together what happened early Saturday.
Just 24 hours ago, she says it did not seem possible her brother would die in a shooting.
“I brung him down here to get away from all the things that’s going on in Chicago and for it to happen like this here, I didn’t expect it,” explained Smith.
First Report | Man dies in Northside shooting
Basil moved here a little more than three years ago and was working for the City of Cincinnati.
“He was family-oriented, he had his head on his shoulders,” Smith said. “You know, trying to better his life.”
His family has a lot of questions for the person or people responsible for his death.
“Why, why did you do it? What was your motive,” Smith asks. “You know, he was a good guy. He didn’t deserve it.”
As they begin the grieving process, Basil’s family has a message for whoever did this:
“Turn yourself in.”
If you know anything about the shooting that killed Blackman, please call the Cincinnati Police Department Homicide Unit: 513-352-3542.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.