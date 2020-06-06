Indiana State Department of Health Saturday update: 442 new cases, 32 new deaths

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WAVE) - The Indiana State Department of Health has released an update Saturday on new positive cases of COVID-19 in the state.
Indiana has reported 442 new positive cases in the state Saturday morning, bringing the total number of positive cases to 36,997.
32 new deaths due to the novel coronavirus have also been reported by the ISDH on Saturday, bringing the state’s total number of deaths to 2,110.
297,530 total tests have been administered so far according to the ISDH, with 5,994 new tests reported on Saturday.
As of Monday, there have been 4,357 cases within long-term care facilities in the state of Indiana, with 945 total deaths reported in those facilities.
