Kentucky surpasses 11k total coronavirus cases

FRANKFORT, Ky. (FOX19) - With an additional 319 coronavirus cases on Saturday, Gov. Andy Beshear said Kentucky has now surpassed 11,000 total cases.
According to the governor, a total of 11,287 cases of the coronavirus have now been reported in Kentucky.
Gov. Beshear says of the 319 new cases, 65% are from Jefferson County.
Four more deaths from the coronavirus were reported by the governor on Saturday.
The overall death toll from the coronavirus in Kentucky is now 470, Gov. Beshear said.
“These deaths are another tragic loss for all of Kentucky,” said Gov. Beshear. “Light your houses up green, ring your bells tomorrow, and most important, continue taking action to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and protect your neighbors.”
