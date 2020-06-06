1 dead in West End shooting

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -A man is dead after a shooting occurred in the West End Saturday morning, officers said.
The shooting happened on Derrick Turnbow Avenue and John Street around 4:30 a.m., police said.
Officers say there were reports of one bullet that hit an electric transformer pole, but then police found out that a car was flipped and a man in the car was shot.
The man was taken to a nearby hospital, officers said.
No shooting suspects are in custody at this time.
Officers are still investigating.
