Olympian goes from gold medalist to children’s book author

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -An Olympic gold medalist from Cincinnati went from athlete to author of a new children’s book.
Mary Wineberg was a member of the Olympic winning four-by-four-hundred team in Beijing.
Wineberg wanted to start a new chapter in her life after being a part of the winning team.
Her story, "I Didn't Win," is about her life, but in a boy named Jackon's perspective, Wineberg said.
Wineberg said she published the story, her husband helped edit the story, and her two daughters are in it.
Her life is forever framed by what she accomplished with Team U.S.A.
"I'm here to inspire. I'm here to motivate. I'm here to make an impact. I'm here to change lives," Wineberg said. "That's really important to me, especially as it relates to reading."
She is also a teacher and said teaching is the passion she ran to when she stopped running competitively.
Her second graders were the first to hear readings from her book.
"It was really cool. We had our Google Meets class, I said, 'boys and girls, Mrs. Wineberg has something to read for you today,' Wineberg said. "And their eyes, like, lit up. I didn't tell them who wrote the book, didn't tell them the illustrator, and I started reading it more and more, and they saw the picture where I was in the book, and they were like."
Wineberg is a gold medalist, but some of her best stories start without a happily ever after.
“There were plenty of times that I lost and plenty of times that I wanted to give up,” Wineberg said. “I wanted to write a book that would instill some values and morals into children that it takes hard work and dedication. Sometimes you don’t win, but you just pick yourself back up and keep trying.”
