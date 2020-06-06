1 person shot in OTR where ‘large disorderly crowd’ reported, CPD says

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Officers are on the scene of a shooting and a “large disorderly crowd” in Over-The-Rhine, according to the Cincinnati Police Department.
Dispatch says ShotSpotter reported gunfire coming from an area on Back Street.
When an officer not long after 10:30 p.m., they found one victim with a gunshot wound, according to dispatch.
The condition of the victim is unknown right now, dispatch says.
CPD said on Twitter McMicken Avenue is closed between Lang Street and Vine Street.
