A pleasant end to the weekend

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -Dry and pleasant conditions are on the way tomorrow with high temperatures a bit closer to normal. The pleasant weather will extend into Monday as well.
We will see dry conditions until late Tuesday night and Wednesday when the remnants of Cristobal (and a frontal system which it is being absorbed by) bring showers and thunderstorms.
Cristobal will drag hot and very humid air into the region with high temperatures Tuesday expected in the low 90s.
Behind Cristobal and that front, much cooler air will settle into the tri-state for Friday into the weekend.
