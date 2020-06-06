Thousands on hand for Saturday protests in Washington Park

“This protest is not just about one issue,” explained Neighborhoods United Chairperson Brian Garry. “This protest is yes about a tragic situation where an officer killed a gentleman that was African American, but the issues that we’re protesting and the issues that the solution to that problem is economic equality, the solution to that problem is social justice, the solution to that problem is racial justice. So it’s not just one issue, there are many issues that this protest is about not just one.”