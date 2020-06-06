Warm and Sunny Weekend

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - It is going to be a warm afternoon. Daytime highs will reach the upper 80′s under sunny skies. Dry conditions are also on the way tomorrow with high temperatures closer to average. Expect dry weather on Monday as well.
We will see dry conditions until late Tuesday night or Wednesday and Thursday when the remnants of Cristobal and a front which it is being absorbed by bring showers and thunderstorms.
Cristobal will drag hot and very humid air into the FOX19 NOW viewing area with high temperatures Tuesday expected in the low 90s with sky-high humidity.
The front that meets Cristobal will lead cooler air into the Tristate for an extended stay.
