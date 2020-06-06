5-year-old dies after being found in Warren County pond, school district says

According to the Mason City Schools Facebook page, Ansh Jajoo was the 5-year-old found on Friday in retention pond. (Source: Facebook: Mason City Schools)
By Jared Goffinet | June 6, 2020 at 6:46 PM EDT - Updated June 6 at 6:46 PM

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - The five-year-old boy taken to the hospital after he was found in a pond has died, according to Mason City Schools’ Facebook post.

Around 7 p.m. Friday, deputies with the Warren County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a missing child in the area of 7800 block of Birchwood Court.

Eventually, the sheriff’s office says the boy was found in a retention pond and taken to the hospital.

The boy, identified in a Facebook post from Mason City Schools, is preschool student Ansh Jajoo.

In the post, the school district says the entire community is “grieving the loss of one of our MECC preschoolers.”

