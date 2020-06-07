Cincinnati police and firefighters march with community in peaceful Avondale protest

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -Police and firefighters marched with protesters of all ages in Avondale Sunday morning.
Protesters marched at 9:30 a.m. from the Avondale Town Center to district four headquarters.
The march comes after the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis, MN.
Organizer and Youth Services Section Police Officer Eddie Hawkins says this is about the community coming together with police and firefighters to march against officers’ misconduct and for the community, especially the youth, to have tough conversations with them.
Hawkins says he is praying for peace for everyone.
"Blood is the same color," Hawkins said.
Cincinnati Police Chief Elliot was also there marching ahead of everyone.
