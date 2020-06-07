Crestview Hills Town Center closes early Saturday due to Instagram post

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -Crestview Hills Town Center closed early Saturday due to an Instagram post, Lakeside Park Crestview Hills police said.
The police say the person who posted on Instagram was calling for a riot to raid the outdoor mall at 9 p.m.
Officers contacted Instagram about the post, and it was removed; however, it was shared on other social media sites.
Crestview Hills Town Center is private property, and an increased number of officers were there to ensure there were no trespassers.
The Lakeside Park Crestview Hills Town Center Police Department is investigating the source of the post.
The mall and all the restaurants on the property closed at 8 p.m. Saturday, but resumed to regular hours Sunday.
