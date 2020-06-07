Former Bengals great Ken Riley dies

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Ken Riley, a cornerback who spent his entire 15-year career with the Bengals and was a three-time All-Pro, has died at the age of 72.
Selected in the sixth round of the 1969 NFL Draft, the Bengals converted the college quarterback to cornerback as a professional.
In 15 seasons, Riley intercepted 65 passes, tied with Charles Woodson for fifth most in NFL history, and was selected as an All-Pro three times.
“Everybody here loved Kenny. He had everyone’s respect. He was a success with us, and after his playing career as a coach and athletic director at Florida A&M," said Bengals team president Mike Brown in a statement.
“When he came here, Kenny and Lemar Parrish had never played cornerback, and they’re the two best we’ve ever had. And we’ve had a lot of good ones. We put him over there for a decade and a half and we didn’t have to worry about it. Kenny was quick to the point of the ball as a great interceptor and he was an excellent tackler, even though he wasn’t a very big man.
“I’m going to miss him. He was a good guy and a solid man. We send our condolences to his family.”
