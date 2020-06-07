Former Bengals great Ken Riley dies

Riley is top five in NFL history in career interceptions

Former Bengals great Ken Riley dies
Ken Riley played 15 seasons with the Bengals (Source: Cincinnati Bengals)
By Joe Danneman | June 7, 2020 at 12:41 PM EDT - Updated June 7 at 12:48 PM

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Ken Riley, a cornerback who spent his entire 15-year career with the Bengals and was a three-time All-Pro, has died at the age of 72.

Selected in the sixth round of the 1969 NFL Draft, the Bengals converted the college quarterback to cornerback as a professional.

In 15 seasons, Riley intercepted 65 passes, tied with Charles Woodson for fifth most in NFL history, and was selected as an All-Pro three times.

“Everybody here loved Kenny. He had everyone’s respect. He was a success with us, and after his playing career as a coach and athletic director at Florida A&M," said Bengals team president Mike Brown in a statement.

“When he came here, Kenny and Lemar Parrish had never played cornerback, and they’re the two best we’ve ever had. And we’ve had a lot of good ones. We put him over there for a decade and a half and we didn’t have to worry about it. Kenny was quick to the point of the ball as a great interceptor and he was an excellent tackler, even though he wasn’t a very big man.

“I’m going to miss him. He was a good guy and a solid man. We send our condolences to his family.”

Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.