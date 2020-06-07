Indiana State Department of Health Sunday update: 417 new cases, 11 new deaths

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An update from the Indiana State Department of Health Sunday morning released new numbers on positive cases of COVID-19 in the state.
According to the ISDH, Indiana has reported 417 new positive cases in the state Sunday morning, bringing the total number of positive cases to 37,397.
11 new deaths due to COVID-19 were also confirmed by the ISDH on Sunday. Indiana has now reported a total of 2,121 deaths due to the novel coronavirus.
There have been 304,263 COVID-19 tests administered so far according to the Indiana COVID-19 data report.
According to the Regenstrief Institute, 6,091 total patients have been hospitalized in Indiana due to COVID-19, and 1,304 total patients admitted within the ICU as of Sunday morning.
Total number of recovered patients is now 25,152 in the state of Indiana, which brings the percentage of recoveries on positive COVID-19 cases in Indiana to 69.8 percent Sunday morning.
